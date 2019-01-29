Bangladesh Refugee Emergency: Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Factsheet (as of December 2018)

Over 730,000 refugees fled Myanmar since August 2017 and many refugee women and girls, as well as men and boys, have reported sexual violence in Myanmar. In Bangladesh, the challenging living conditions exposed them to other sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) risks, including scarce livelihood opportunities, violence by intimate partners, sexual exploitation, trafficking, and child/forced marriages.

Progress

In Cox’s Bazar, UNHCR is an active member of the GBV Sub-sector under the Protection Sector and has a dedicated SGBV unit composed of 8 specialised staff who work with BNLWA, BRAC, RTMI/IRC, Relief International and TAI; UN partners, and the Government to strengthen SGBV prevention and response mechanisms through a rights-based community approach.