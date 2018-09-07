Bangladesh Refugee Emergency: Monsoon Emergency Flash Update #7 (1-6 September 2018)

Situation Overview

Light showers and one fire incident were recorded during the reporting period. The rains resulted in 12 incidents of landslides and flooding. 50 shelters across all settlements were destroyed affecting 315 individuals.

UNHCR and partners continue relocating refugees from areas at high risk of landslides to safe areas.

Relocations were also necessary for construction activities and decongestion of overcrowded settlements as a risk mitigation measure.

UNHCR and Partners’ Response

Through the Site Management Engineering Project (SMEP), UNHCR and its partners continue to repair and pave roads, implement slope stabilisation works, and clean drainages in refugee settlements. The work includes site levelling and reconstruction of a primary access road to the refugee settlement in Unchiprang. The SMEP team also completed the construction of a forward operating base in Chakmarkul where equipment and materials will be stored.

UNHCR is continueing site improvements. The agency has completed the construction of 52km of road, 7,700m of bridges, 56km of steps, 65 running km of retaining structures, and has repaired 100 km of drainage as of 6 September.

During the reporting period, 54 families (242 individuals) from 5 settlements were relocated to Camp 4 Extension in the north-west of the large Kutupalong refugee settlement. A total of 4,577 individuals have been relocated to this site to date.

A fire incident burnt 15 shelters near Chakmarkul refugee settlement in the early morning on 5 September. About 30 refugee families affected by the fire are currently staying with relatives and friends on the same site. Those affected were assisted by Safety Unit Volunteers (SUV)3 to evacuate from their homes and have received food and non-food items from partner agencies – Action Against Hunger (ACF), and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS). The local authorities are investigating the incident.

UNHCR is extending its support to Bangladeshi communities affected by monsoon rains through the distribution of family kits. A kit includes a sleeping mat, tarpaulin, wire, rope, and a bucket. During the reporting period, 9,300 households in 2 sub-districts (Cox’s Bazar and Pekua) have received the kits. The distribution was organised with the Government of Bangladesh’s Deputy Commissioner’s office.