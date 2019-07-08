Bangladesh Refugee Emergency - Factsheet: Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (as of April 2019)

370,582 refugees in 14 camps reached with UNHCR- supported WASH activities

>20 liters of water per person per day (not including camps in Teknaf)

>21 persons per latrine (minimum standard is 20)

UNHCR WASH objectives:

Adequate, acceptable, safe and dignified life-saving water supply and sanitation services Refugees have the means and the access to information for promoting hygiene in their communities WASH assistance is sustainable and costeffective, incorporating environmental protection

Significant emergency water and sanitation work has been undertaken for the Rohingya response to address life-saving needs of refugees who fled violence in Myanmar. The work of the Bangladesh authorities, UNHCR and its partners, and other international agencies helped avert a public health crisis. A large number of agencies are delivering services in the camps. Harmonized standards for WASH are in place. Major challenges are the lack of space to build facilities in particular for safe desluding and a recurrent water shortage in Teknaf during the dry season.

UNHCR is strengthening the response to better meet the needs of women, children, and persons with specific needs, including ensuring safe and well-lit and segregated facilities for use by all women and girls.

Progress

UNHCR and partners developed WASH facilities while dealing with a very challenging topography and the initial acute emergency needs. Improvements made over 2018 include upgraded latrines with larger volume pits to last longer; a large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam) to serve a 150,000 people; and a move towards supplying safer water supply through a chlorinated water network to support both refugees and the host communities. 14 water networks are now completed with others under construction. UNHCR is continuing to closely monitor groundwater resources to ensure their sustainable use. Water purification tablets and containers for collection and storage of water were distributed to refugees.

UNHCR also promoted training for 677 WASH field teams, including partner organisations and refugee volunteers, and organised a rapid WASH assessment and repair works in 2018. Within the host community, UNHCR repaired drainage systems and built latrines for schools, as well as a waste water treatment plant for host community use as part of its Quick Impact Projects.

Hygiene promotion activities remain in critical need and are being boosted to avert public health incidents. Hygiene kits, including menstrual hygiene kits, continue to be distributed to girls and women.