Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – WASH (as of May 2018)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR and its three WASH partners - Oxfam, NGO Forum, and BRAC (Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee) - have been quickly scaling up their work to address both the immediate needs of refugees, as well as working to put infrastructure in place that is more durable and will not require as much re-investment over time. Through its engagement with other WASH actors, UNHCR has pushed for improved designs as well as more ambitious and forward-looking standards for WASH partners.

UNHCR has acted as a WASH coordination focal point for the Kutupalong settlement as it expanded. Weekly coordination meetings allow the agencies to share updates, coordinate actions, identify and respond to technical challenges, detect gaps, and avoid duplications. Beyond the general WASH coordination, UNHCR chairs the Water/Hydrogeological Technical Working Group (TWG) and co-chairs the Sanitation/Fecal Sludge Management TWG. Hydrogeological surveys were conducted by UNHCR in both Teknaf and Kutupalong which have guided other WASH agencies in deciding where to drill for water and in mapping the underground water resources.

UNHCR has led various technical workshops for partners carrying out WASH activities to build their capacity.

PRE-MONSOON PREPAREDNESS EFFORTS

UNHCR is working with partners to prepare for emergencies within the monsoon period. At present UNHCR is leading Emergency WASH Simulation Exercises for each of its areas of responsibility. These exercises give WASH sta first-hand practice, building on their capacity to respond more effectively during an emergency. Eight out of 10 areas in the settlements have already been covered up to 10 May. UNHCR is also prepositioning lifesaving WASH stocks that can be used after an emergency.

In anticipation of challenges during the heavy rains, UNHCR has worked to install higher capacity pit latrines to ensure they remain functional during the whole monsoon season and with the absence of desludging interventions. This increased storage capacity enables actors to reduce the frequency of desludging and in turn, the maintenance cost.

In order to ensure the continuity of water supply, UNHCR has worked on rehabilitating poorly-designed tube wells to better protect them against physical damage and to ensure their functionality over the monsoon season Water, sanitation and hygiene continues to be among the top concerns for humanitarian agencies and the refugee population. Since 25 August 2017, UNHCR through its partners has constructed 4,150 latrines, 440 tube wells, and 1,802 bathing cubicles, constituting approximately 14% of the total functional latrines and tube wells currently installed for the overall response. It is estimated that 3,200 latrines in different areas of the refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar need to be decommissioned due to being located in landslide and/or flood risk areas. The decommissioning needs to be completed ahead of the monsoon to reduce the level of contamination that can potentially affect water sources, in particular in the large Kutupalong-Balukhali settlement. Progress has been made so far on decommissioning 32% of these identified latrines (over 1,000). UNHCR is also working with its partners and other WASH actors on supporting hygiene promotion teams who are working to spread messages about good practices to reduce disease transmission.