23 Sep 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: WASH (as of August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (512.42 KB)

Significant investments in emergency water and sanitation were needed in 2017/18 to address the immediate needs of over 725,000 refugees who fled violence in Myanmar in August 2017, as well as to prevent environmental and public health crises occurring in settlements. There was limited space for new WASH facilities, and a multitude of actors initiated latrine and other WASH responses immediately leading to a lack of harmonized standards. Open defecation was observed as a common practice. Sustainable solutions are also required, as UNHCR and its partners continue to support families who have been displaced for over 20 years.

Progress

The response has developed standards suitable for the topography and the emergency nature of the response, including latrines with larger volume pits. WASH facilities currently cover all refugees within emergency standards. Hygiene kits with water containers for collection and storage were distributed, in addition to water purification tablets, and hygiene promotion activities undertaken. Menstrual hygiene kits were also distributed to girls and women. Small and medium-sized fecal sludge units have been created, while a large-scale unit is being developed. In order to further secure the water supply, a chlorinated water network plan has been designed for 735,000 people in both Teknaf and Ukhiya sub-districts. About 15 per cent of these networks are under construction and concerned WASH sector members are coordinating closely to ensure timely and appropriate implementation of this plan. UNHCR trained WASH field teams to conduct rapid assessments and quickly repair damaged facilities during the monsoon season. Refugee volunteers were also trained in emergency WASH response and preparedness. UNHCR conducted hydrogeological surveys in Teknaf and Ukhiya which guided agencies on identifying location to drill for water.

