Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Transit Centre (as of August 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
The Transit Centre (TC) is situated adjacent to the main Kutupalong refugee settlement. The Centre started operations in October 2017 and helps with the initial reception of new Rohingya refugee arrivals in Bangladesh. It provides temporary shelter and a number of life-saving services, as well as being the location from where refugees are facilitated to relocate to the main Kutupalong- Balukhali settlement in an organised manner to a plot deemed suitable and safe for refugee households. The average length of stay is 1-2 weeks.

10 new arrivals a day over the last 2 months on average

1,600 current capacity

580 new arrivals staying at the centre as of end of August

1-2 weeks average stay length

UNHCR is working to support refugee reception better by:

  1. Providing services on arrival such as checking the health status of individuals and providing orientation

  2. Assessing their protection needs and ensuring they receive prompt referral

  3. Ensuring relocation to a safe area in the larger settlement, suitable for individual households

