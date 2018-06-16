Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Supply (as of May 2018)

OVERVIEW

In September 2017, when an average of 16,000 refugees were fleeing into Bangladesh every day, UNHCR urgently began airlifts to deliver much needed aid. In less than three months, as many as 17 airlifts carried 1,671 tents, 2,405 tarpaulins, 55,511 kitchen sets, 142,938 blankets, 57,300 jerry cans, 62,100 mosquito nets, 177,675 sleeping mats, 28,760 buckets, 11 prefabricated warehouses and 58,120 solar lamps to Bangladesh. The storage capacity of UNHCR’s warehouse in Cox’s Bazar is 6,000 cubic meters (2,480 square meters), which is enough to assist up to 165,000 individuals at a time.

So far in 2018, UNHCR had four airlifts which carried over 4,320 of tents, in addition to core relief items (CRIs).

Upon their arrival, refugee families were provided with basic relief items and a shelter kit to help them build their houses. The standard UNHCR CRI kit contains five blankets, five sleeping mats, two mosquito nets, two tarpaulins, one solar lamp, jerry can and a bucket.

In order to minimize the impact of the emergency response on host communities and reduce the risk faced by children and women while collecting firewood, UNHCR distributes compressed rice husks (CRHs) to refugee families. UNHCR is in the process of establishing solar street lights in the settlements and highways to also benefit the communities generously hosting refugees. So far, 232 out of 270 solar street lights have been installed, while 38 are in stock.

In December 2017 and January 2018, temperatures in the settlements dropped under 15 degrees Celsius at night. As part of the efforts to help refugees stay warm, UNHCR and partners distributed some 185,000 winter shawls for men and women and sweaters for children.

In preparation for the monsoon season, refugees were also provided with some upgraded shelter kits to help them build sturdier homes. These include some tarpaulins, rope, bamboo, and some 20 sandbags. UNHCR also started distributing pre-monsoon kits; 25% of which have already been distributed out of a target 80,000 kits. The pre-positioning of repair kits is also underway in case refugees’ homes are affected by floods and landslides. Containers stocked with post-monsoon materials, such as sleeping mats, plastic sheeting, buckets, rope, and water purification tablets (aquatabs), are being pre-positioned across the settlements, with 39 out 132 already in place, as of 13 May 2018.