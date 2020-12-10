Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Shelter / Site Planning (31 October 2020)

SHELTER/SITE PLANNING OBJECTIVES

Develop a master site plan for refugee settlements in collaboration with relevant sectors Improve shelter design that meets the minimum standard for safe, dignified and appropriate living Improve the living environment in refugee settlements for better protection of refugees and access to services and facilities

PROGRESS (SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER)

UNHCR hosted a site visit of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and RRRC to review Mezzanine Shelter pilot project at Nayapara Registered Camp and Double Storey Steel Shelter at Camp 4 Extension.

MoDMR granted permission for the construction of the Mezzanine Shelter design based on the pilot designs developed for the Nayapara & Kutapalong Registered Camps. The approval considered the population growth and multi generational dimension of resident registered camp’s families as well as the 100% additional area gained through the design, understanding that there would be minimal disruption during the construction, as the approach facilitated the replacement of Shelters to suit the original planned foot-print and orthogonal layout.

In addition, MoDMR also granted permission for the Double Storey Steel Shelter for the Main Camp Refugees, contingent upon approval of replanned site layouts per area to increase living space and help decongest parts of the settlements.

In 2019, UNHCR launched a major effort to renew the materials used by refugees in their shelters. An assessment of just under 74,500 shelters was conducted, and almost 82,000 were allocated materials to make improvements to their shelters. A similar effort was planned this year as the monsoon approached, but the circumstances around COVID-19 limited UNHCR’s shelter response significantly, as part of the public health response to reduce movements into the camps and prevent the spread of the virus. Despite the challenges, UNHCR Shelter and its Partners have carefully managed to reach over 50,000 households were with Emergency Shelter Repair or Replacement Materials, with 21,000 of these during this reporting period of September and October.

UNHCR has also undertaken a blanket distribution of one new plastic sheet per household in all the camps that the agency manages along with its Shelter Implementing Partners. This ensured that families were able to fix and address roof leaks and improve their protection against the wet monsoon conditions, as well as increase the security and privacy of shelters in case of tears or other damage to the side walls. The distribution of these plastic sheets reached 90,426 households out of a target of 90,990 or 99.38% by early September.