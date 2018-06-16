Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Shelter (as of May 2018)

OVERVIEW

As part of its shelter strategy, UNHCR supports refugee families build safer homes before the start of the monsoon season in Bangladesh.

Since 25 August 2017, over 713,000 refugees have fled Myanmar and settled in hilly terrains in the southernmost part of Bangladesh. UNHCR is working with the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and partners to ensure that they receive the protection and assistance which they need.

Bangladesh is amongst the top five countries globally prone to natural disasters. In the past 28 years, it has been impacted by 219 natural disasters. The south-eastern part of the country receives more rain in two months than London does in a whole year.

When refugee families first arrived, they built shelters where they could find available land, using limited materials they could find, such as small bamboo sticks or donated items. The structures provided almost no protection from the elements.

They were not waterproof and often dark, poorly ventilated and of low height, not allowing people to stand up inside.

In its effort to improve refugees’ living conditions, UNHCR developed a shelter strategy, which aims to ensure that refugees have homes that meet international standards, resist the winds and are waterproof. The new shelters are also designed to provide height, ventilation, light and security (UNHCR is piloting the use of padlocks).

Between November 2017 and 06 May 2018, UNHCR has distributed upgraded shelter kits, composed of bamboo poles, ropes, tools, and tarpaulins, to 78,133 out of 80,000 families. Prior to the arrival of the cyclone season, UNHCR is also delivering, through it's partners, Tie Down Kits to offer greater protection to the light weight structures in windy conditions. Distributions of kits are being accelerated ahead of the rainy season, to reach more families.

After receiving upgraded shelter kits, refugees carry out the construction work themselves and make individual decisions about the design of the shelters – e.g. where doors should be relocated, internal partitioning, how the roof space and outside areas can be used etc. Some vulnerable families, for instance female-headed households with small children, receive help from UNHCR’s partners to carry and build their shelters. Partners are also on-hand to assist with advice and guidance, in case of need.