23 Sep 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Shelter (as of August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (570.67 KB)

Shelter was a critical need for over 725,000 refugees from Myanmar crossing into Bangladesh since August 2017. The first new arrivals either stayed in the open, lived with other refugees and among local communities or formed new settlements. Overcrowding and lack of space were and still remain a key challenge. UNHCR distributed Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) until October 2017, which were improved with Upgrade Shelter Kits (USKs) and Tie-Down Kits (TDKs) at the onset of the monsoon season. A more durable Mid-Term Shelter (MTS) solution is in the pipeline as the approach to refugee settlements is shifting to medium term planning.

Progress

UNHCR and partners have provided shelter support to the refugees through the first year of their displacement. Over 90,000 households have been provided with USKs and TDKs since August 2017 to build and reinforce their shelters, helping them withstand the monsoon rains. Due to the urgency to relocate refugees prior to monsoon rains, transitional shelters were installed, mainly in Camp 4 Extension – a newly prepared site for relocation in the northwest of Kutupalong refugee settlement.

