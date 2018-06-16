16 Jun 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Rubber Plantation Transit Centre (TC) (as of May 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
Download PDF (5.15 MB)

OVERVIEW

The Rubber Plantation Transit Centre (TC) in Kutupalong was established to temporarily receive newly arrived refugees in urgent need of life-saving assistance pending their relocation to the Kutupalong settlement. The site was designed in a way to limit the impact on the environment, with the minimum number of trees being cut within the rubber plantation. The trees provide some shaded areas to protect refugees from the sun, and for some space between the tents and shelters.

Since its establishment, thousands of refugees transited through the facility. Upon their arrival, the heads of families are registered, and all refugees, including children, women at risk, and the elderly, are provided with water, hot meals, dry foods, blankets, and clothes.

Refugees with specific needs are identified and referred accordingly to receive specialized support. A child friendly space is also available for children to play. Newly arrived refugees generally stay for a maximum of 7 days before being relocated to Kutupalong with the support of UNHCR and partners, including BDRCS and IOM.

With time, the TC has become a multi-purpose facility. Following the outbreak of the diphtheria among refugees, UNHCR immediately made part of the Rubber Plantation TC available to serve as a treatment and isolation facility for patients under MSF management. The TC is also one of the eight locations where core relief items (CRI), hygiene kits and compressed rice husks (CRHs) - an eco-friendly fuel alternative to firewood - are being distributed to refugees. Ahead of the monsoon seasons, discussions are ongoing on how the space in the TC could be used in hosting refugees at risk of floods and landslides.

Key facts and figures In the Transit Center, UNHCR works with the following partners: Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), UNHCR, Action Contre la Faim (ACF), Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), Handicap International (HI), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Oxfam, Save the Children (SCI), Technical Assistance International (TAI) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

