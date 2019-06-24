24 Jun 2019

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Registration (May 2019)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
UNHCR is currently engaged in supporting registration for Rohingya living in all 34 settlements and host communities as part of a joint exercise with the Government of Bangladesh. The process updates registration previously conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and data from a family counting that was jointly implemented by the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and UNHCR. The current joint registration exercise started in Teknaf in June 2018 and completed its initial processing there in January 2019. As of April 2019, the registration is being carried out at 6 sites.

Registration is one of the most important protection tools. For example, it can help identify and reunite refugees who were separated from their families. Separation could also happen within the camps following a natural disaster and registration data can be used to help. The registration document (biometric smart card) is the only identification document that many of the Rohingya have, and it can help establish a right to return and consequently help them re-establish themselves in their country of origin. The unique identifier on the registration card is also reliable for ensuring the correct amount of entitlements can be distributed.

301,400 Rohingya registered in the Government of Bangladesh (GoB)-UNHCR joint exercise

Over 30% complete based on population estimates available through the Family Counting exercise

4,000 individuals a day being processed

6 registration sites operating

GoB-UNHCR joint registration aims to:

  1. Provide persons of concern with identity documents in a form of biometric smart card

  2. Ensure better overall assessment of population needs based on family data collected and enhance accountability

  3. Improve overall general protection by having more precise data on specific needs such as disability, child population, and situation of women and girls

