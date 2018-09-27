Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Protection (as of 15 September 2018)

OVERVIEW

Over 725,000 refugees fled from Myanmar since August 2017 and are hosted in Bangladesh. They undertook long and difficult journeys and border crossings. Many recount reports of extreme abuse, gender-based violence (GBV), family members killed, and separation along the way. Many arrived deeply distressed.

Close to 900,000 Rohingya refugee women, men, girls and boys are hosted in Cox’s Bazar District, including 33,956 registered refugees who arrived in the 1990s (4%); and other unregistered refugees who had settled in host communities prior to August 2017.

Children make up 55% of the total refugee population; women and girls 52%. One in three refugee families have at least one easily identifiable protection vulnerability.

Whilst the pace of arrivals has decreased, refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh, as of mid-September 2018.

PROGRESS

The Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR launched a joint verification exercise for Rohingya refugees. The exercise began at the end of June 2018 and will help consolidate a unified database for the purposes of protection, identity management, documentation, provision of assistance, and population statistics.

UNHCR and partners support case management with rapid and comprehensive assessments, referrals, reunification of children with parents/relatives, and monitoring of foster care.

63,111 children have benefitted from psychosocial support through structures and 3,145 other children through mobile services activities and at child-friendly spaces (CFS). A total of 35 static CFS established under UNHCR funding are operational.

Since January 2018, 588 unaccompanied children and 1,995 separated children identified and assisted.

Daily protection monitoring undertaken in settlements since January by UNHCR/partners, covering more than 400,000 refugees. In addition, daily border monitoring missions by UNHCR teams to various border entry points continue. 2,700 refugees received legal consultations/ counselling. 13,233 new arrivals assisted in 2018.

14,875 cases in need of support, including 1,158 requiring urgent intervention, were identified during 15,485 home visits and referred to relevant services by 307 trained refugee volunteers (208 men, 99 women) as part of UNHCR’s community-based protection programme.

About 260 refugee volunteers also known as Community Outreach Members (COMs) were trained on protection, humanitarian principles, Code of Conduct, and Genderbased Violence (GBV) (30% now specialised on GBV prevention, response and safe referral to appropriate services).

Through community outreach, UNHCR engaged with refugees to strengthen awareness on key lifesaving and protection concerns and risks, including trafficking and exploitation, child marriage, gender-based violence, health (diphtheria, cholera), education, as well as preparedness and response during emergency and extreme weather, reaching 227,869 refugees (50.6% male and 49.4% female) in the course of 10,798 awareness raising sessions.

Ten community centres with integrated GBV services, 10 safe spaces for women and girls, 2 integrated centres, 1 comprehensive women centre, and 5 counselling centres, are operational in 13 sites with UNHCR support.