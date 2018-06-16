Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Nutrition (as of May 2018)

OVERVIEW

UNHCR, together with UNICEF, WFP, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and partners Action Against hunger (ACF) and Save the Children (SCI) conducted a joint nutrition survey in Kutupalong, Nayapara and the makeshift settlements in October/November 2017.

The overall nutrition situation is critical and above the Emergency threshold, the prevalence of global acute malnutrition among children 6-59 months is 18.2% with severe acute malnutrition of 4.0% (both above the emergency thresholds of <15% and <2%).

Half of the children surveyed were found to be suffering from anaemia and chronic malnutrition (low height for age). Both have adverse effects on the physical and cognitive development of a child.

Efforts to address malnutrition among the most vulnerable populations (children, pregnant and lactating women), and treat the complications of severely malnourished children have been established by UNHCR and partners in the following programmes; 21 Outpatient Therapeutic Feeding Programmes (OTP) operational through partners to treat children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) without medical conditions and four stabilization centres for inpatient management of SAM with medical complications.

Three Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programmes (TSFP) to treat moderately malnourished children, pregnant and lactating women and Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programmes (BSFP) targeting children under five and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in Kutupalong and Nayapara Registered Camps.

Infant and Young Child Feeding Programmes (IYCF); Promotion and support of appropriate IYCF through identification of children care givers and children 0-23 months for counseling and follow up in ten established mother baby areas and breast feeding corners.

Screening of children and PLWs using mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) to identify malnourished children and women in the community and ensure referral to respective nutrition programmes for treatment and follow up.

Provision of hot meals for new arrivals at the Transit Centre: UNHCR through partner ACF is providing cooked meals twice a day 430g/p/p/meal to meet the recommended 2100kcals/per/day (food provided includes cereals, lentils /meat /chicken/lentils and vegetables).