Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Nutrition (as of December 2018)

Since August 2017, over 730,000 Rohingya refugees have crossed the border from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Their nutritional status was already poor due to food insecurity in northern Rakhine State. This was exacerbated on arrival by the scale of the emergency and overcrowding in refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar. In late 2017, a nutrition survey found that health and nutrition status of children 6-59 months was critical as indicated by a high global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate above the emergency threshold of 15%. Efforts made by the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR and other actors have currently resulted in a decrease of the overall GAM rate from 18.2% to 11.0% by November 2018. However, 50% of children 6-23 months were found to be anemic, which poses a significant public health concern. In addition, the latest survey in May 2018 indicates poor Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices among refugees, with only 50% of children exclusively breastfed in the first six months of their lives.

Progress (January-December 2018)

UNHCR and partners established 22 Outpatient Therapeutic Feeding Programs (OTPs) and 3 in-patient facilities for the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). Also, 3 Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programmes (TSFP) for the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition. To prevent malnutrition, UNHCR and its partners Terre des Hommes, Save the Children and Action Against Hunger are implementing 3 Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programmes for children under 5 and pregnant and lactating women. In addition, 21 IYCF corners provide support to mothers through counselling, promotion of appropriate feeding practises for infants and young children including exclusive breastfeeding and timely introduction of complimentary food at six months, and health promotion. About 600 community nutrition volunteers are reaching out to their communities to advocate for healthy eating and regular nutrition screening, and provide referral and follow-up on children already enrolled in nutrition programs.