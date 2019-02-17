17 Feb 2019

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Nutrition (as of December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (463.85 KB)

Since August 2017, over 730,000 Rohingya refugees have crossed the border from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Their nutritional status was already poor due to food insecurity in northern Rakhine State. This was exacerbated on arrival by the scale of the emergency and overcrowding in refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar. In late 2017, a nutrition survey found that health and nutrition status of children 6-59 months was critical as indicated by a high global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate above the emergency threshold of 15%. Efforts made by the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR and other actors have currently resulted in a decrease of the overall GAM rate from 18.2% to 11.0% by November 2018. However, 50% of children 6-23 months were found to be anemic, which poses a significant public health concern. In addition, the latest survey in May 2018 indicates poor Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices among refugees, with only 50% of children exclusively breastfed in the first six months of their lives.

Progress (January-December 2018)

UNHCR and partners established 22 Outpatient Therapeutic Feeding Programs (OTPs) and 3 in-patient facilities for the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). Also, 3 Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programmes (TSFP) for the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition. To prevent malnutrition, UNHCR and its partners Terre des Hommes, Save the Children and Action Against Hunger are implementing 3 Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programmes for children under 5 and pregnant and lactating women. In addition, 21 IYCF corners provide support to mothers through counselling, promotion of appropriate feeding practises for infants and young children including exclusive breastfeeding and timely introduction of complimentary food at six months, and health promotion. About 600 community nutrition volunteers are reaching out to their communities to advocate for healthy eating and regular nutrition screening, and provide referral and follow-up on children already enrolled in nutrition programs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.