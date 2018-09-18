18 Sep 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Nutrition (as of August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.33 MB)

Over 725,000 refugees fled Myanmar after August 2017. The nutritional status of many refugees was weak due to a poor food security situation they faced in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by emergency conditions in the overcrowded settlements in Bangladesh. The situation especially affected young children and pregnant and lactating women. The cause of malnutrition and anaemia can be manifold, including inadequate diversified diet, limited cash to purchase food, lack of livelihoods or access to land to grow food, poor water and sanitation, or challenges to access health services and medicine.

12% GAM(Global Acute Malnutrition) in April/May 2018 (≥15 is critical)

2% SAM (Severe Acute Malnutrition) in April/May 2018

44,000+ SAM cases admitted in nutrition sectors partner’s Outpatient Therapeutic Programme

40% anaemia is critical and above the threshold for children 6-23 months

UNHCR is working to make refugees’ nutritional status better by:

Reducing prevalence of global acute malnutrition

Increasing opportunities for diversifying diets

Enhance community engagement to identify and treat malnutrition

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.