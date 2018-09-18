Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Nutrition (as of August 2018)

Over 725,000 refugees fled Myanmar after August 2017. The nutritional status of many refugees was weak due to a poor food security situation they faced in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by emergency conditions in the overcrowded settlements in Bangladesh. The situation especially affected young children and pregnant and lactating women. The cause of malnutrition and anaemia can be manifold, including inadequate diversified diet, limited cash to purchase food, lack of livelihoods or access to land to grow food, poor water and sanitation, or challenges to access health services and medicine.

12% GAM(Global Acute Malnutrition) in April/May 2018 (≥15 is critical)

2% SAM (Severe Acute Malnutrition) in April/May 2018

44,000+ SAM cases admitted in nutrition sectors partner’s Outpatient Therapeutic Programme

40% anaemia is critical and above the threshold for children 6-23 months

UNHCR is working to make refugees’ nutritional status better by:

Reducing prevalence of global acute malnutrition

Increasing opportunities for diversifying diets

Enhance community engagement to identify and treat malnutrition