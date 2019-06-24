Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Nutrition (April 2019)

Prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) 11%(standard <10%).

50% of children 6-23 months were anemic.

UNHCR is working to improve nutritional status and reduce the prevalence of malnutrition by:

Enhancing community engagement, identification and referral of acutely malnourished children Strengthening treatment of acute malnutrition Promoting and supporting maternal, infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and care practices

Since August 2017, over 740,000 Rohingya refugees were estimated to have crossed the border from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Their nutritional status was already poor due to food insecurity in northern Rakhine State. This was exacerbated on arrival by the scale of the emergency and overcrowding in refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar. In late 2017, a nutrition survey found that the health and nutrition status of children 6-59 months was critical as indicated by a high global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate above the emergency threshold of 15%. Efforts made by the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR, and other actors has resulted in a decrease of the overall GAM rate from 18.2% to 11.0% by November 2018. However, 50% of children 6-23 months were found to be anemic, which poses a significant public health concern. In addition, the latest survey conducted in May 2018 indicates poor Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices among refugees with only 50% of children exclusively breastfed in the first six months of their lives.

Progress (January -April 2019)

UNHCR and nutrition partners Action Against Hunger (ACF), Terrres des Hommes (TDH) and Save the Children International (SCI) have established 22 Outpatient Therapeutic Feeding Programs (OTPs) and 3 in-patient facilities for the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). UNHCR with ACF is also supporting 3 Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programmes (TSFP) for the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition and 3 Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programmes. In addition, 22 IYCF corners provide support to promote of appropriate feeding practices to pregnant and lactating mothers through counselling on exclusive breastfeeding and the timely introduction of complimentary food at six months, as well as support on maternal and childcare practices. Some 600 community nutrition volunteers are also reaching out in the Rohingya community at the household level to identify malnourished children for referral and follow-up on children already enrolled in nutrition programmes. The volunteers also provide health education sessions and advocate on healthy eating and hygiene practice.