Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (November 2018)

Refugees who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 have faced major acute mental health and psychosocial concerns that can seriously affect their long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being. In addition to their experiences in Myanmar and the impact those events have had on their mental health, living conditions in the settlements in Cox’s Bazar, limited access to services, lack of livelihood opportunities, and limits on freedom of movement are among a series of factors contributing to maintaining high levels of daily stressors on the Rohingya population. Consequently, the mental well-being of the most vulnerable continues to be impacted and requires support.

15-20% refugees potentially with mild or moderate mental disorders

3-4% refugees potentially with severe mental disorders

312,000 refugees are targeted through outreach activities to identify their needs and refer them to different Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

UNHCR MHPSS strategic objectives are: