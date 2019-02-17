17 Feb 2019

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (433.45 KB)

Refugees who fled violence in Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 continue to face major mental health and psychosocial concerns. These can seriously affect their long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being. In addition to their experiences in Myanmar and the impact of those events had, their living conditions in refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar with limited access to services and livelihood opportunities and restrictions on movement are among a series of factors that contribute to high levels of daily stress for the refugees. Consequently, the mental well-being of the most vulnerable continues to be affected and requires support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.