Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (December 2018)

Refugees who fled violence in Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 continue to face major mental health and psychosocial concerns. These can seriously affect their long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being. In addition to their experiences in Myanmar and the impact of those events had, their living conditions in refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar with limited access to services and livelihood opportunities and restrictions on movement are among a series of factors that contribute to high levels of daily stress for the refugees. Consequently, the mental well-being of the most vulnerable continues to be affected and requires support.