Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (as of August 2018)

Refugees who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 have faced major acute mental health and psychosocial concerns, which can seriously affect their long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being. In addition to the experiences they underwent in Myanmar and the impact those events have had on their mental health, living conditions in the settlements in Cox’s Bazar, limited access to services, livelihood opportunities and the lack of freedom of movement are among a series of factors contributing to maintaining high levels of daily stressors on the Rohingya population.

Consequently, the mental well-being of the most vulnerable among them continue to be impacted and require support.

15-20% refugees potentially with mild or moderate mental disorders

3-4% refugees potentially with severe mental disorders

312,000 refugees are targeted through outreach activities to identify their needs and refer them to different MHPSS services

UNHCR MHPSS strategic objectives are: