25 Sep 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (as of August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.12 MB)

Refugees who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 have faced major acute mental health and psychosocial concerns, which can seriously affect their long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being. In addition to the experiences they underwent in Myanmar and the impact those events have had on their mental health, living conditions in the settlements in Cox’s Bazar, limited access to services, livelihood opportunities and the lack of freedom of movement are among a series of factors contributing to maintaining high levels of daily stressors on the Rohingya population.
Consequently, the mental well-being of the most vulnerable among them continue to be impacted and require support.

15-20% refugees potentially with mild or moderate mental disorders

3-4% refugees potentially with severe mental disorders

312,000 refugees are targeted through outreach activities to identify their needs and refer them to different MHPSS services

UNHCR MHPSS strategic objectives are:

  1. Develop community-based psychosocial awareness and support

  2. Scale up psychological intervention

  3. Integrate mental health interventions into general health care.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.