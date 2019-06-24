Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (April 2019)

15-20% refugees potentially with mild or moderate mental disorders

3-4% refugees potentially with severe mental disorders

252,000 refugees reached through outreach activities to identify their needs and be referred to different MHPSS services

UNHCR MHPSS strategic objectives:

Develop community-based psychosocial awareness and support Scale up psychological intervention Integrate mental health interventions into general healthcare system

Refugees who fled violence in Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 continue to face mental health and psychosocial concerns. These can affect their long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being. In addition to their experiences in Myanmar and the impact these events had, their living conditions in the refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar contribute to higher levels of daily stress for the refugees. Consequently, the mental well-being of the most vulnerable continues to be affected and requires support.