Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Host Community Projects (as of November 2018)

Bangladeshi communities were the first to respond to the influx of Rohingya refugees in 2017, providing lifesaving assistance together with the Government of Bangladesh. The rapid increase of the refugee population however strained the local community resources, infrastructure and public services and affected the economy, particularly in Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts. There were positive benefits too, including employment for young graduates in NGO and UN agencies, as part of the response, and local procurement.

In recognition of the support from host communities, UNHCR is working with the local authorities and partners to support quick impact projects (QIPs). These small-scale community-based projects are being implemented in a short period of time to directly support communities. The projects are part of UNHCR’s commitment to work with the host community to enhance and develop their capacity in a quick and meaningful way, and contribute to a protective environment for all.

71 projects for infrastructure, basic services, arts, school improvements in Cox’s Bazar, Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts throughout 2018

30,000+ family kits distributed to families at risk and affected by natural disasters in host communities

170,000+ beneficiaries from both refugee and host communities

UNHCR is strengthening its support for refugee-hosting communities through: