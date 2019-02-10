10 Feb 2019

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Host Community Projects (as of December 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
70 infrastructure and schools improved and renovated in Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts throughout 2018

30,000 family kits distributed to host community families affected by or prone to natural disasters

170,000 people in host community areas affected by the large refugee influx benefitting from quick impact projects

UNHCR is promoting peaceful coexistence and enhancing social cohesion through:

Ongoing consultations with local communities affected by the refugee influx to identify needs and support

Livelihood support to affected communities particularly the poorest, including women

Income-generating activities with direct impact to local economy and the communities

Bangladeshi communities were the first to respond to the large influx of Rohingya refugees in 2017 and provided lifesaving support together with the Government of Bangladesh. The rapid increase of population however has strained the local community capacity, infrastructure, and public services, which affected local economy, particularly in Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts which host the majority of refugees. The rising demands on food and transportation, pressure on water resources and basic services, environmental and infrastructure degradation (e.g. roads), and others have contributed to a challenging situation for both host communities and for refugees.
Recognising the generosity of local communities which continue to assist refugees and their needs for additional support, UNHCR initiated quick impact projects (QIPs) for host communities in collaboration with local authorities and partner organisations. These small-scale community-based projects with short implementation periods offer direct positive impacts for the targeted community. UNHCR has provided livelihood support for the poorest, distributed family kits (tarpaulin, wire, rope, bucket and sleeping mats) to local families affected by and at risk of monsoon. Additionally, schools and health facilities, as well as infrastructure like roads, have been renovated or constructed. These efforts will help strengthen host community’s capacity to serve local needs and enable them to continue providing critical support for refugees through their established services. It remains a strong part of UNHCR’s planning to enhance and develop the capacity of host communities in meaningful ways.

