Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Host Community Projects (April 2019)

72 infrastructure/schools improved/renovated in Cox’s Bazar

120,836 benefitting from quick impact projects in hos tcommunity areas affected by the large refugee influx

30,000family kits distributed to assist host community families affected by or prone to natural disasters

UNHCR is working with host communities to support their needs through:

Ongoing consultations with local communities affected b ythe refugee influx to identify needs and support Livelihood support to affected communities particularly the poorest, including women Income-generating activities with short implementation periods and a direct benefit to local economy and the communities

Bangladesh communities in Cox’s Bazar were the first to respond to the large arrival of Rohingya refugees in 2017, providing lifesaving support together with the Government of Bangladesh.

This, however, put a strain on the local community’s infrastructure, and public services, and the emergency’s impact was felt in the local economy, particularly in Ukhiya and Teknaf which hosts the majority of the refugee settlements. All combined, it contributed to a challenging situation for host communities. UNHCR recognises that local communities assisting refugees also need support.

In collaboration with the local authorities and partner organizations, UNHCR initiated quick impact projects (QIPs). These are small-scale community-based projects with short implementation periods that offer direct positive impacts for the targeted communities. In 2018/19 UNHCR provided livelihood support for the poorest in the host community and distributed family kits (tarpaulin, wire, rope, bucket and sleeping mats) to local families affected by and at risk from the monsoon and cyclones. Additionally, schools and health facilities, as well as infrastructure like roads, were upgraded or provided added capacity in selected locations. Repairing public buildings and infrastructure (e.g. 24 cyclone shelters renovated by UNHCR) can strengthen the host community’s capacity and serve local needs. Other supported services, such as health services in the host community continue to offer critical support for refugees. UNHCR is continuing to work with host communities and local authorities in 2019 to add its support and contribute to these communities in meaningful ways.