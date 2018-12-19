19 Dec 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet - Health (November 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (532.42 KB)

Following violence in Myanmar in August 2017, many Rohingya refugees arrived in Bangladesh with wounds, injuries, or weak with sickness. They also arrived with low vaccine coverage rates, malnutrition in some cases, and low health-seeking behaviour shaped by their own experiences in Myanmar.

Efforts by the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR and humanitarian partners, have contributed to stabilising the health status of refugees. However, risk factors arising from poor health status, disease outbreaks in settlements, and risks of from monsoon/cyclone incidents, require continued systematic and comprehensive public health interventions in collaboration with other sectors such as water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, and community outreach.

Progress

UNHCR works with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Refugee Health Unit (RHU) of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), and partners in strengthening health infrastructure and providing healthcare service for refugees. Curative, preventive and promotive health services are provided through 22 health facilities and more than 300 Community Health Workers (CHWs). A 24/7 referral system through ambulances enables access to hospital services outside the camps for the care of critically ill patients. UNHCR leads the the Community Health Working Group and is instrumental in promoting coordination outreach activities of the health actors.

  • 312,000 refugees supported by UNHCR with access to primary healthcare facilities
  • 252,824 covered by UNHCR/partner’s community-based surveillance
  • 22 UNHCR-supported health facilities running
  • 304 community health volunteer groups trained by UNHCR/partners to provide health messages/awareness

UNHCR is working to support refugee health by:
1. Enhancing access to essential health services
2. Health promotion and surveillance through community health workers (CHWs) across settlements 3. Building capacity of refugees to prevent/handle common issues
4. Support for national healthcare system for access to more advanced health support

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.