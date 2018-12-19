Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet - Health (November 2018)

Following violence in Myanmar in August 2017, many Rohingya refugees arrived in Bangladesh with wounds, injuries, or weak with sickness. They also arrived with low vaccine coverage rates, malnutrition in some cases, and low health-seeking behaviour shaped by their own experiences in Myanmar.

Efforts by the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR and humanitarian partners, have contributed to stabilising the health status of refugees. However, risk factors arising from poor health status, disease outbreaks in settlements, and risks of from monsoon/cyclone incidents, require continued systematic and comprehensive public health interventions in collaboration with other sectors such as water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, and community outreach.

Progress

UNHCR works with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Refugee Health Unit (RHU) of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), and partners in strengthening health infrastructure and providing healthcare service for refugees. Curative, preventive and promotive health services are provided through 22 health facilities and more than 300 Community Health Workers (CHWs). A 24/7 referral system through ambulances enables access to hospital services outside the camps for the care of critically ill patients. UNHCR leads the the Community Health Working Group and is instrumental in promoting coordination outreach activities of the health actors.

312,000 refugees supported by UNHCR with access to primary healthcare facilities

refugees supported by UNHCR with access to primary healthcare facilities 252,824 covered by UNHCR/partner’s community-based surveillance

covered by UNHCR/partner’s community-based surveillance 22 UNHCR-supported health facilities running

UNHCR-supported health facilities running 304 community health volunteer groups trained by UNHCR/partners to provide health messages/awareness

UNHCR is working to support refugee health by:

1. Enhancing access to essential health services

2. Health promotion and surveillance through community health workers (CHWs) across settlements 3. Building capacity of refugees to prevent/handle common issues

4. Support for national healthcare system for access to more advanced health support