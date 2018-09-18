18 Sep 2018

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet – Health (as of August 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Sep 2018
Refugees fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in August 2017. At the initial stage of arrival, many had severe wounds and injuries and were weak with sickness. Low vaccine coverage rates, malnutrition, congested living conditions, high risk of infectious diseases and low health seeking behavior made the population’s health fragile. Key indicators, such as Crude Mortality Rate, initially exceeded emergency threshold. With the continuous effort of the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR and the humanitarian partners, the health status of the population has been somewhat steadied. However, risk factors and disease outbreaks, compounded by the risk of flooding, landslides and cyclones require systematic and comprehensive public health interventions.

312,000 refugees have access to UNHCR-supported primary healthcare facilities

227,686 refugees covered by community based surveillance

22 UNHCR-supported health facilities currently running 290 community health refugee workers (CHW) supporting referrals

UNHCR is working to support refugee health by:

Enhancing refugees access to essential health services

Developing and promoting community health surveillance across the refugee settlements

Building refugee capacity to prevent and handle common health issues and supporting the national health system for sustainable access to health services

