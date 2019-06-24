Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Health (April 2019)

38,778 refugees were provided with medical consultations through UNHCRsupported primary healthcare facilities during the month of April 2019

251,975 covered by UNHCR and partners’ community-based surveillance

23 UNHCR-supported health facilities operational

309 community health volunteers trained by UNHCR and partners helping to increase awareness on health issues

UNHCR continues to work on:

Enhancing access of refugees to essential health services Health promotion and surveillance through community health workers Building capacity among refugees on health promotion 4. Supporting national healthcare system to benefit refugees and host community

Following violence in Myanmar in August 2017, many Rohingya refugees arrived in Bangladesh with wounds, injuries, or weak with sickness. They also arrived with low vaccination coverage rates, malnutrition, and demonstrated poor health-seeking behaviour. Key indicators such as Crude Mortality Rate initially exceeded the emergency threshold in 2017, but was brought under control.

The Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR, and humanitarian partners made efforts to stabilize the health of refugees and reduce mortality rates. However, risk factors such as overcrowded refugee settlements, lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), disease outbreaks and poor health seeking behavior, made it imperative to improve and expand healthcare services quickly, as well as better integrate health considerations in the work of other sectors of the Rohingya response, such as WASH, nutrition and protection. Equally important was the need to embed the health response in a community-based outreach approach.

Progress

UNHCR works with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Refugee Health Unit (RHU) of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), and other partners to strengthen health infrastructure and provide healthcare services to refugees. Curative and preventive health services are provided through 23 health facilities supported by UNHCR.

More than 300 trained Community Health Workers (CHWs) from the refugee community are reaching out to all households to raise awareness on various health issues – such as newborn care, infectious diseases prevention, identifying health cases, and providing referrals to appropriate services. A 24-hour 7-days ambulance service is now available for transporting, on referral, critically ill refugees to hospital services outside the refugee settlements. UNHCR leads the Community Health Working Group in Cox’s Bazar which is instrumental in coordinating outreach activities in the refugee settlements with other health partners.