Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Field & site Management (30 June 2020)

FIELD & SITE MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES

Coordinate and monitor field activities comprehensively addressing them or reaching out to sector responsible Monitor field activities and comprehensively address them or reach out to sector responsible Continued implementation of the Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) and remote management tool Provide an efficient and effective delivery of CRIs, LPGs, and other distributions to the persons of concern Prepare and respond to any emergency need caused by weather related events and other emergency situations such as COVID-19 Promote community representation structures for refugee camp and block committees

PROGRESS (JANUARY - JUNE 2020)

The outbreak of widespread violence and conflict in Rakhine state in Myanmar from 25th August 2017 uprooted and displaced thousands of the Rohingya refugees causing them to flee in to neighbouring Bangladesh. In response to the massive humanitarian need of the refugee influx, UNHCR Site Management support spread across the refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf sub-districts of Cox’s bazar.

UNHCR SM directly supported camp administration through support to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and to government camp administrators Camp in Charge (CiCs) and Assistant Camp in Charge (ACiCs) in the 34 refugee camps. The successful construction and completion of 32 CiC offices in the camps, provision of logistical and transport support, provision of stationaries and office furniture strengthened CiC presence in the camps and positively impacted on the coordination of activities and services for refugees.

UNHCR Field and Site Management Unit (FSMU) is responsible for management of 16 refugee camps through three (03) site management partners. FSMU and partners ensure coordination of services and protection mainstreaming is enhanced in the camps. Periodic (monthly, bi-weekly, ad-hoc) coordination meetings are conducted in liaison with CiCs and respective service providers in the camps in addition to camp inter-sector meetings.

In partnership with Site Management agencies, UNHCR ensures care and maintenance of the camp including repair and maintenance of average infrastructure works like access roads, protection walls, foot bridges, small drainages among others.

Additional routine and regular service monitoring and facility mapping across the sector including WASH, Shelter etc are conducted through SM staff and volunteers. Regular monitoring ensures quality check of services, identifying gaps and ensuring maintenance of standards to serve the refugee with equity and dignity.

Site Management Partners erected several information boards at specific points in the camps. This enhances information dissemination to the camp residents through posting of important messages e.g. camp populations, service providers, focal persons, referral pathways etc. An elaborate complaint response and feedback mechanism (CRFM) was put in place where camp residents can share their complaints through various information desks among other channels with Site Management agencies ensuring they address or refer the raised issues and close the feedback loop within a diligent time frame. Development of systematic tools by the information management unit within the site management particularly geo-maps, service monitoring, 4Ws, camp contact lists and focal points enhanced the information framework in the camps.

In an effort to enhance community participation, community engagement and ensure community views are heard, UNHCR site management and community-based protection worked with the RRRC and CiCs in the camps to set up community representation structures. As such four camps (Kutupanlong Registered Camp, Nayapara Registered Camp, Camp 4 Ext. and Camp 26) have camp committees and block committees selected by the community members themselves through a community representation process. The camp and block committees have a total of 150 leaders made up of 50 – 50 gender representation.

Capacity building trainings in site management are conducted regularly. Some 61 ToTs were trained in Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM), some 178 CiCs and CM staff were trained on basic CCCM and 61 CiCs. In addition, site management partners cascaded the CCCM trainings targeting service providers in the camp reaching 718 different partner staff. The trainings targeted camp management actors including CiCs, assistant CiCs camp management staff. The trainings have strengthened knowledge in CCCM, service provision in accordance with international humanitarian standards as well as protection mainstreaming. As a result, the coordination mechanisms in the camps have been strengthened to ensure effective delivery of services to the refugees in the camps. In addition, camp management actors cascaded the CCCM trainings targeting service actors in the camp.