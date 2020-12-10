Bangladesh Refugee Emergency - Factsheet: Energy & Environment (as of 31 October 2020)

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT OBJECTIVES

Reducing the environmental impact of hosting refugees through environmental protection efforts, restoration & awareness among refugees Increasing the use of safe and alternative energy sources in both refugee and host communities Improving protection and wellbeing in refugee settlements through solar street lights installations and other environment-friendly energy initiatives

PROGRESS (SEPTEMBER- OCTOBER)

The LPG programme is on-going and Rohingya refugees are still receiving LPG to cover 100% of their cooking energy needs. During the three winter months, the refill frequencies will be shortened in order to provide 20% more LPG. This calculated to compensate for the higher consumption during the cold months, as refugees are preparing a great number of hot beverages. The scale-up in host-community areas is on-going, though it was paused during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic. About 15 thousand host community families have now received a LPG cooking set and continuous refills. The target of 40 thousand host community families reached will be met beginning of 2021.

The pre-pilot project on pressure cooker has also been resumed. 400 families are now cooking with a pressure cooker and are monitored daily. The initial findings has highlighted a potential 30-50% fuel efficiency. This is highly promising considering the high cost of the LPG programme.The construction of the EDF1 mini grid in camp 4x is on-going and will be finished beginning of 2021. This mini grid is part of the Solar+ programme, an initiative of the High Commissioner.

Planting using a composition (34 species) of tree saplings, grass, legumes and shrubs have been completed in 142.5 ha of degraded land within the 30 camps. Planting programme of UNHCR and partners aim at controlling soil erosion, riparian protection, improving soil health and promotion of shade and nutrition. Refugees are engaged to protect the saplings. Monitoring to inform soil quality has been improved is ongoing in 8 camps and of several land uses following a rigorous methodology in partnership with partners, including academia. Wildlife survey is also ongoing in 7 camps and in host community to know if the habitat restoration work is contributing and favorable conditions are met for the wildlife to recolonize the area.

Watershed management options, enhancing water carrying capacity, increased groundwater recharge, bank protection with plant, biological waste water treatment are being piloted in one important stretch of Madurchhara watershed aiming to be replicated and scaled up in whole basin. Better watershed management will ensure livelihoods security of host communities living in the downstream and improve habitat condition for the refugees as well as contribute to improved habitat for the biodiversity that were affected.

624 Elephant Response Team volunteers from host and refugee communities are engaged, who have been monitoring the elephant movement around the camp from 99 watch towers and managing the contact by engaging with community. Also, the human snake contact programme is highly active this time of year. Aiming sustainability and improving the capacity of the environment programme, 183,306 individuals have been provided with environmental education