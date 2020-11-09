Bangladesh Refugee Emergency - Factsheet: Energy & Environment (as of 31 August 2020)

The arrival of refugees to Cox’s Bazar from Myanmar put a large strain on the local environment. During the initial phase of the emergency, hundreds of thousands of refugees struggled to build emergency shelters with the materials they could find, and used firewood from forest areas for cooking. This led to forest areas being cleared and trees cut extensively. UNHCR has been working with the authorities and other humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar on sustainable and safe solutions for refugees helping to mitigate the impact on the environment and protect and restore it with the help of refugees.

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT OBJECTIVES

95,933 refugee & host community households were reached with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and cooking kits provide cheaper,safer and a more efficient and cleaner source of energy

UNHCR is working to create a better environment by: