03 Feb 2019

Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Energy and Environment (as of December 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
The influx of refugees to Cox’s Bazar from Myanmar in 2017-18 put a large strain on local environment. Over 730,000 refugees struggled to build emergency shelters and used trees for makeshift structures and cooking fuel. UNHCR has worked with the authorities and other humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar on sustainable and safe solutions to mitigate the impact of the newly-established presence of Rohingya refugees on the environment.

To restore wildlife habitats and stop deforestation, ‘greening’ activities in refugee settlements and provision of LPG fuel have started. Those activities reduce the need for refugees to cut and collect forest wood and create employment for the host community. UNHCR works with BRAC on tree planting project, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on humanelephant mitigation efforts and private sector partners for the LPG distribution. UNHCR also renovated five offices of the Bangladesh Forest Department in Ukhiya and Teknaf to help strengthen its operational capacity. Furthermore, solar street lights are installed in both refugee settlements and Bangladeshi community areas to ensure safety at night.

Progress

Inter-agency collaboration is underway for distribution of LPG and cooking sets to both refugees and host families as an eco-friendly alternative cooking fuel. The switch to a cleaner form of energy helps improve air quality and reduce harmful health effects from cooking inside shelters. The reduced need to cut forest mitigates physical risks to women and children they were exposed to during firewood collection. UNHCR and partners are also planting trees to help regenerate vegetation, control soil erosion, and reduce landslide risks. UNHCR and IUCN have mitigated human-elephant conflicts by setting up watchtowers with trained teams who work with refugee communities to lead elephants safely away from the refugee settlements. IUCN, with UNHCR’s support, is also exploring elephant conservation measures.

