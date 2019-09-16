Bangladesh Refugee Emergency Factsheet: Energy and Environment (31 July 2019)

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT OBJECTIVE

87,395 households reached with LPG since 2018, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and cooking kits providing cheaper, safer, and a more efficient and cleaner source of energy

UNHCR is working to create a better environment by:

Reducing the environmental impact of hosting refugees through environmental protection efforts, restoration & awareness among refugees Increasing the use of safe and alternative energy sources in both refugee and host communities Improving protection and wellbeing in refugee settlements through solar street lights installations and other environment-friendly energy initiatives

The arrival of refugees to Cox’s Bazar from Myanmar put a large strain on the local environment. During the initial phase of the emergency, hundreds of thousands of refugees struggled to build emergency shelters with the materials they could find, and used firewood from forest areas for cooking. This led to forest areas being cleared and trees cut extensively. UNHCR has been working with the authorities and other humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar on sustainable and safe solutions for refugees helping to mitigate the impact on the environment and protect and restore it with the help of refugees.

PROGRESS

Efforts to stop deforestation and restore wildlife habitats are progressing with the ongoing provision of LPG fuel for cooking which reduces the need for refugees to cut and collect forest wood, and helps conserve the environment and wildlife habitats. Inter-agency collaboration is underway for the distribution of LPG and cooking sets to both refugee and host community families as an eco-friendly cooking solution, aiming to cover all refugee families. The switch will improve air quality and reduce the harmful health effects associated with fumes from cooking with wood inside shelters. It also mitigates some of the physical risks posed to children and women as the main collectors of firewood in isolated forest areas. The introduction of LPG is also creating employment for the host community as it requires supporting infrastructure such as refilling stations. UNHCR and partners are simultaneously planting trees to help regenerate vegetation, control soil erosion, and reduce landslide risks. Efforts were made by UNHCR with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) also to mitigate human-elephant conflict by having watchtowers and trained teams organised to lead elephants safely away from the camps and protect human life.