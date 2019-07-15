Bangladesh Refugee Crisis Response: Nutrition

INTERVENTIONS

World Vision, in partnership with the World Food Programme, operates Blanket and Targeted Supplementary Feeding Centres in three Rohingya refugee camps. From May to December 2018, the majority of children under age 5, as well as pregnant and lactating women (PLW), received blanket supplementary feeding. Children and PLW assessed as having moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) received additional supplementary food and monitoring. This successful project has been extended until December 2019.