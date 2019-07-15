Bangladesh Refugee Crisis Response: Monsoon Preparedness 2019
from World Vision
Infographic
Published on 15 Jul 2019 — View Original
INTERVENTIONS
World Vision has conducted extensive disaster risk reduction work to help make the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh safer during the annual June-October rainy season.
- 23,000 m2 slopes stabilized to prevent landslides
- 393 metres pathways/ground levelled
- 13 bridges and culverts built
- 4.1 km drains constructed
- 3.7 km canals cleaned
- 1.6 km roads constructed