Bangladesh Refugee Crisis Response: Food Assistance

INTERVENTIONS

Almost 1 million Rohingya refugees are fully reliant on humanitarian food assistance. They are not permitted to work and have no land on which to grow their own food.

World Vision provides life-saving food and nutrition assistance to more than 278,000 refugees, working in partnership with the World Food Programme. We support the innovative e-voucher programme that gives refugees more choice, dignity and dietary diversity—while also strengthening local markets. Refugees receive pre-paid food assistance cards they can use to purchase fresh food items from the e-voucher shops. Mothers can now prepare healthier meals for their children in World Vision’s many community kitchens across the camps.