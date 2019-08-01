Bangladesh Refugee Crisis Response: Community Cooking and Learning Centres

INTERVENTIONS

Every day, more than 1,000 Rohingya mothers prepare hot meals on the efficient gas stoves in World Vision’s community cooking and learning centres. They no longer have to buy expensive firewood or send their children to fetch it. Most importantly, the centres provide a safe space for the vulnerable—pregnant women, young mothers and widows—to call their own.

Women’s mobility in the camps is limited according to cultural restrictions and safety concerns. Yet they can freely leave their homes to go and cook. While at the centres, mothers enjoy classes on nutrition, food hygiene, child protection and gender-based violence prevention. They also gain new income-generating skills, such as market gardening, while building close friendships with their neighbours.