Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Operational Update - September 2022

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in collaboration with the IFRC and 10 Red Cross Red Crescent Societies continues implementation of Population Movement Operation (PMO) for camp and host/local communities in Cox’s Bazar. PMO covers 17 camps through different interventions intensively. In addition, through Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) activities, it covers across all 33 camps.

PEOPLE COVERAGE

201,986 People were (directly and indirectly) benefitted through implementing PMO in September 2022.

176,254 Camp Settlements

25,732 Host/local Communities