Bangladesh Red Crescent Society continues Population Movement Operation (PMO) with the support of the IFRC and other Red Cross red Crescent Societies from 10 countries in Cox’s Bazar. Around 151,759 people were reached in May 2022 with basic healthcare services, Psychosocial Support (PSS), Disaster Risk Management (DRM), WASH, Shelter & Non-Food Items (NFIs) and livelihood. In addition, through CPP activities, BDRCS has been covering across all 33 camps.