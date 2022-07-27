Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Operational Update - June 2022

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in collaboration with IFRC and 11 other Red Cross Red Crescent Societies continues implementation of Population Movement Operation (PMO) for camp and host/local communities in Cox’s Bazar. Around 166,334 people were reached in June 2022 with basic healthcare services, Psychosocial Support (PSS), Disaster Risk Management (DRM), WASH, Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs) and livelihood. Currently PMO covers 17 camps through different interventions. In addition, through Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) activities, BDRCS has been covering across all 33 camps.