Population Movement Operation (PMO) has been implementing since the beginning of the Rohingya influx from Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar in 2017. PMO has been operating with the support of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and other Participating National Societies (PNSs) in coordination with the RRRC, District/Upozila Administration, Civil Surgeon, Site Management Support (SMS), UN agencies and other national/international actors.