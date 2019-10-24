Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, September 2019

Inside the report

• Context Analysis

• RCRC Movement

• PNS wise sectors

• Health and PSS

• CBHFA Activities

• Shelter and NFI Distribution

• WaSH Intervention

• Community Resilience Activities

• Cyclone Simulation Exercise (SIMEX)

• Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI)

• Community Engagement & Accountability (CEA)

• Supporting RCRC Partners

Context Analysis

The influx of this huge population (more than 10 Million) forcibly from their origin to Bangladesh is the greatest crisis ever in the world. The crisis is appeared to be protracted and situation is being intensified with difficulties day by day. So, BDRCS along with its supporting Partners National Societies (PNSs) are thinking over it how to way forward. In association with IFRC, BDRCS is prioritizing the needs of the people, emergency plan of action, the mechanisms how to keep the operation continued, ensuring funding process and the quality of the services as well. BDRCS also has been concentrating on the Host Community through cash assistance, shelter supports, Food and Non-food items distribution, enhancing community resilience activities apart from the displaced population. Seemingly, more than one year into this multifaceted collaborative response, the situation has gradually begun going to be stabilized.

Basic assistances have been provided, living conditions in the camp settlements have improved somewhat and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) measures have been mostly effective. However, despite of these progresses, the displaced people from Rakhine state of Myanmar go on in an extreme precarious situation. The root causes of their plight in Myanmar have not been addressed and their future is yet ambiguous. Though the displaced people have access to the basic needs such as Food and NFI and assistance, healthcare services, WaSH facilities, the shelter qualities are being upgraded gradually but they are still living in vulnerabilities enormously, in challenging circumstances due to lack of livelihood opportunities and fully dependent on aid of the humanitarian organization/agencies.