28 Aug 2019

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, July 2019

Report
from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

Context Analysis

745,000 people, displaced from Myanmar since 2017, living in mega camps of congested makeshift shelters, are likely to be affected by recent and forecasted heavy rainfall. Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) in Cox’s Bazar conducted a rapid damage assessment in July after the heavy rains from 3 to 12 August 2019. It reported that 50,840 camp people, approximately 6,321 of whom were temporarily displaced by flooding and waterlogging. 10,300 shelters and 1,056 facilities were damaged that required repair.

The group warned that slope failure, flash flooding and wind would be going to continue for the next two months before the South-Western Monsoon ends, with the possibility of periods of heavy rainfall. Sandy slopes, watersheds and still limited vegetation create areas of risk and potential damage to shelter, buildings and infrastructure in the entire mega camp. If heavy rains and severe weather continue for more than four days in a row, cumulative impacts could outpace camp level capacity to maintain access and repair infrastructure and shelters.

Like last year, Govt. of Bangladesh and Myanmar planned to repatriate 3,450 displaced people to be taken place 22 July 2019. According to Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Abul Kalam stated that none of the listed people had expressed willingness to go back to their country. However, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh still hopeful that the repatriation would begin.

A press release related of current repatriation attempt has been issued by MOFA/GoB on 25 August which can be accessed at https://mofa.gov.bd/site/press_release/9a082f55-d146-4af9-a403-9a6a3063d73a.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.