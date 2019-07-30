Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, June 2019

Monsoon Highlights

Field findings disclosed that 1,980 shelters were damaged due to the rainfall. 456 shelters were completely damaged and 1,524 shelters were partially damaged in 6 camps. 155 toilets were also damaged and 28 families were relocated.

The Emergency Operation Cell (EOC) has been gathering incident information from RCRC operating areas (Camps 5, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 19).

According to OCHA 18,000 people were affected by the early July rainfall causing damages to their shelter, road blockage due to water logging, overflowing latrines. 3,230 people were displaced, 16 injured and 2 deaths.

Since 2 July 2019, the monsoon has caused heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (> 80 mm) rainfall over Cox’s Bazar district affecting camp settlements with floods.

Monsoon Response

BDRCS 600 pcs tarpaulins, 600 kg ropes, 1,000 pcs bamboo and 110 mattresses were distributed in Camp 11 and 12.

Danish RC has committed to support 2,500 food parcels in affected camps.

EOC continues to coordinate with each sector lead and verify the needs and information.

Australian Red Cross has committed to provide a total of 140,000 CHF for immediate response to the monsoon damage.