Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, May 2019

Since 25 August 2017, over 745,0001 people crossed into Bangladesh from Rakhine state of Myanmar. The rate of new arrivals has slowed as of December 2018. The new arrivals join an already existing population of over 210,000 displaced people from Myanmar in Cox’s Bazar. The majority of displaced people from Myanmar are located in settlements in Teknaf and Ukhia upazilas. The largest settlement is from Kutupalong to Balukhali expansion of Cox’s Bazar district, hosting over 628,500 people.

A number humanitarian organizations and networks have been conducting context and needs analysis of camp and host communities. Among them Ground Truth Solution (GTS), as a fact-finding partner of IFRC, recently surveyed the camp community and revealed the following findings: