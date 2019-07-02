Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, May 2019
Since 25 August 2017, over 745,0001 people crossed into Bangladesh from Rakhine state of Myanmar. The rate of new arrivals has slowed as of December 2018. The new arrivals join an already existing population of over 210,000 displaced people from Myanmar in Cox’s Bazar. The majority of displaced people from Myanmar are located in settlements in Teknaf and Ukhia upazilas. The largest settlement is from Kutupalong to Balukhali expansion of Cox’s Bazar district, hosting over 628,500 people.
A number humanitarian organizations and networks have been conducting context and needs analysis of camp and host communities. Among them Ground Truth Solution (GTS), as a fact-finding partner of IFRC, recently surveyed the camp community and revealed the following findings:
87% of the people surveyed would want to stay in the camps with their families if they are unable to return safely to Myanmar. In the medium to long term, improved, more permanent shelters in the camps and cash distributions would make camp communities feel more optimistic about their future. Only 0.1% of the people surveyed would want to relocate to Bhasan Char.
Roughly one third of the camp population surveyed does not feel they have the information they need to stay safe during the monsoon and cyclone seasons.
59% report that people in their community sell aid items to better meet their needs (this is an increase compared to 44% in October 2018).
Even though Majhis are generally viewed positively by the respondents, many people still raise issues of partial treatment for relatives and friends, who are allegedly given benefits and opportunities that are denied to those without connections to Majhis. More troublingly, some respondents say Majhis have acted violently and demanded parts of people’s food assistance.
Most important unmet needs, perceived by percentage of surveyed respondents(n=448) showed that 56% cash, 41% food security or food assistance, 37% WASH and 36% energy.
78% of respondents surveyed feel that humanitarian organisations take their opinions into account when providing aid and services, up from 68% in the previous round in October 2018. Among those who do not feel their opinions are taken into account, they think that aid providers only consult with Majhis or other people in leadership.