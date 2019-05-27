27 May 2019

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, March 2019

from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
Key Updates on Hospital

• The ISCG, WHO, UNICEF, MFH, Hope Foundation and DGHS team visited Field Hospital.

• Construction of 7 pre-fabricated structure (Medical store, Pharmacy, OT, Lab, maternity and OPD) started from 25th March 2019. They assured to be completed within 2nd week of May 2019.

• Hospital Transitional Manager arranged Mass Causality and Security management Training for the hospital staffs forthcoming monsoon, cyclone and landslides.

• Received four boxes of Emergency Medicine & Medical Consumable items from Japanese Red Cross Society and 96 Bags of blood received from BDRCS blood bank.

• Regarding Rural Electric connection we applied for PT CT test report to the Rural Electric Companies laboratory at Saver, Dhaka on 27th March 2019 and hope to get it soon.

• Generators fuel is in stock for 15 days and another’s 15 days requisition is submitted IFRC, PMO Office.

• Formed two Emergency Mobile Medical Team (EMMT) within our hospital staffs and provided Mass Causality Management Training. If any emergency arise the team is ready for crusade.

• Hospital incinerator and water treatment plant is functioning well. Chlorine stock up to July 2019.
Service components General patient care, Care of non-communicable diseases, Ante Natal Care (ANC), Post Natal Care (PNC), Normal Delivery (ND), Family Planning, Pathology, Minor surgery, Blood Transfusion, Ambulance Service, Indoor patient care, PSS, Health Education, Counselling and referral services. image in this humanitarian crisis.

