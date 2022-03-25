Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Operational Update - February 2022

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), with support of the IFRC and Red Cross Red Crescent Societies from 11 countries, continues humanitarian support to the displaced Myanmar people and affected local communities through Population Movement Operation (PMO) in Cox’s Bazar. The humanitarian assistance has been provided to 16 priority camps as well as Ukhiya and Teknaf local communities.

In addition, the coverage extends to all 33 camps through Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP). Approximately, 101,354 people were benefited in the reporting month.