Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, April 2019

Key facts of the month

❖ 03 prefabricated room′s structure has complicated (two of them are fully completed more than 90%)

❖ The Hospital key staff participated the following essential training:

Disaster First Aid (DFA), Drug Management, Training on blood program, MIS and data management, Public Health in Emergency (PHiE), Training on CBHFA, Training on ECV & NCD for Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) and Community Mobilizers (CMs).

❖ A meeting was conducted with Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) and Community Mobilizers (CMs) for enhancing the OPD and maternity patient specially delivery case

❖ KoBo reporting is for IFRC & WHO and regular MIS is for DGHS.

❖ A meeting was organized with PHD volunteers at our Field Hospital