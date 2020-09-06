Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Situation Report 62, July 2020

Context Analysis

In July 2020, the frequent and heavy rainfall, along with COVID-19 transmissions continued in Cox’s Bazar district including the camp settlements. The government authorities extended the zonal system around the district town and host communities to restrict non-essential activities and contain the spread of the pandemic. The daily COVID-19 update of WHO Bangladesh reported that up to 19 August 2020, a total of 3,849 people tested positive in Cox’s Bazar district for COVID-19. Out of this cumulative figure, there were 3,765 cases among the host communities and 84 in the camp population. The total death toll for the district stood at 67, out of which 61 deaths occurred in the host community and 6 in the camps. In reference to the testing capacity for both the host and the camp population where more than 1.2 million people live, health sector partners continue to support the government testing laboratory which recently increased to 699 tests per day in the camps, with 459 daily tests conducted in host communities.

PMO Integrated Preparedness and Response to the monsoon and COVID-19

The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) and BDRCS, with support from IFRC and the American Red Cross, continue to address the dual threats of monsoon-associated hazards and the spread of COVID-19. In this connection, household-level mitigation materials have been distributed in camps 11 and 19, to repair and stabilize damaged shelters and pathways. For more information on damage sustained as a result of the monsoon rains, please visit IFRC Go.

Between 15 March and 31 July 2020, 855,946 people in camp and host communities were reached through the integrated COVID-19 response. As part of this response, 3,838 volunteers including 3,400 CPP camp volunteers were mobilized for the dissemination of COVID-19 key messages and handwashing demonstrations in all 34 camps. A total of 254,756 IEC materials were produced and distributed, while 93,260 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) were provided to BDRCS frontline staff and community volunteers. The Integrated Isolation and Treatment Centre (IITC) in Camp 2E has begun operations on a 24-hour basis with teams operating in shifts. There is adequate stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gowns, gloves, face masks, face shields, respirators, coveralls, and heavy duty gloves. The IITC in Camp 7 is undergoing a restructure to standardize isolation and treatment facilities.