Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Situation Report 56, January 2020

Context Analysis

The influx of more than 745,000 displaced people from Rakhine, have recently moved into the third year of what is regarded fundamentally as a protection – and now also a protracted – crisis. Despite recent legal developments urging examination of Myanmar’s accountability, the displaced population remains stateless and without legal status. They continue to rely on basic humanitarian aid, with vulnerabilities bound up in experiences of violence and insecurity that are only compounding in the third year of their displacement.

Security situation is deteriorating. Authorities have taken different measures to manage security situation such as an increased in activity at camp checkpoints, the introduction of new access passes by the RRRC, and ongoing construction of the perimeter fence. The impact of these measures is yet to be analyzed on security as well as other aspects of humanitarian assistance.

There is good development as well. National policy, which has usually steered away from activities perceived as facilitating longer-term settlement, appears to be shifting. In January, the Government of Bangladesh agreed to a proposed “Myanmar (education) curriculum pilot” for middle-school level children in the camps and requested that skills development be included in the project. The Government also insisted on an additional Strategic Objective (SO-4) in the Joint Response Plan (JRP) 2020, which focuses on “working towards achieving sustainable solutions in Myanmar”. This objective stand to support people living in camps to build the skills and capacities that would help with their sustainable return and reintegration in Myanmar when conditions become conducive, including in improving their access to education and skills development activities; ensure women, men, girls and boys have access to safe, transparent, and consultative communication mechanisms regarding solutions and the situation in Myanmar. Both developments suggest that the government is interested in exploring medium to long-term solutions and, as the new Foreign Secretary has advised, committed to spending significant time on public diplomacy to keep this crisis on the international agenda.

More immediate operational concerns are centred around the global threat of the Corona Virus (nCOV) and the risk it poses in particular to the camps. High level coordination efforts co-facilitated by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and World Health Organization (WHO) in Bangladesh are ongoing, and interagency contingency planning in Cox’s Bazar is underway.