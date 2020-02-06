Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Report, December 2019

Humanitarian Context in 2019

Approximately 745,000 people, who were displaced in 2017 from Rakhine State in Myanmar, continued living in 34 camps and surrounding areas in Ukhia and Teknaf sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar in 2019. Two years since their arrival, the situation is now considered a protracted crisis. Affected people in the camp settlements and host communities still need humanitarian assistance for basic survival while work continues towards finding more durable solutions.

The second phase of the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR Joint Registration process is now complete. As of 31 December 2019, a total of 854,704 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (including 35,000 in the two registered camps) have been issued with identity documents entitling them to assistance and protection in Bangladesh. The third phase will commence in January 2020 with continuous registration including new births, marriages, divorces, deaths and other scenarios that require updating family composition.

Over the year, two plans related of this the crisis gained prominent media attention in 2019. One was the government plan for relocation of displaced people to Island and another was the repatriation of around 160 people to Myanmar following arrangements agreed between the Bangladesh and Myanmar Governments.

In addition of these two, approximately 100,000 residents of Kutupalong’s Modhurchhara camp gathered to commemorate the second anniversary of their arrival in Bangladesh on 25 August 2019. This led to develop a kind of trust lacking situation among the authorities and humanitarian actors in relation to this crisis. As a consequence, there are some additional administrative protocol has been introduced by GoB for INGOs/NGOs to enter into camps - including telecommunications facilities – has been restricted in the camps and surrounding areas.

Prevalence of a few communicable diseases in camp areas also increased. A total of 8,734 Diphtheria cases were reported in August; out of which 300 were confirmed, 2,745 were probable and 5,689 were reclassified as suspected. In October, there was increased prevalence of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) in the camps with 103 cases reported positive; while in November, AWD (158) cases continued to rise alongside Measles (1,343) cases.